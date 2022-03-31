Ball mode update

Update v1.24.4
New
- Game mode: Ball is back!
- New map: Dust Park.
- Alternate spectator control mode (drone controls).
- spectator hotkeys to toggle between fixed ( Ctrl + 1-9 )
- Added dedicated payload camera target (press g to activate)
Improved
- Replaced shock with smg in Abyss
- Increased minimum character height so player models look better when crouching low to the ground.
- When crouching too low (red circle) players can no longer use dashes.
- Modified spawn shield location in waterway and canyon.
Fixed
- Rockets can no longer be spawned inside walls.
- Collision on doors in Abyss
- Corrupted unlock list file no longer causes the game to crash on boot.
- spectator: players don't go invisible when spectator is in a wall.
Changed files in this update