Hyper Dash update for 31 March 2022

Ball mode update

Hyper Dash update for 31 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.24.4

New

  • Game mode: Ball is back!
  • New map: Dust Park.
  • Alternate spectator control mode (drone controls).
  • spectator hotkeys to toggle between fixed ( Ctrl + 1-9 )
  • Added dedicated payload camera target (press g to activate)

Improved

  • Replaced shock with smg in Abyss
  • Increased minimum character height so player models look better when crouching low to the ground.
  • When crouching too low (red circle) players can no longer use dashes.
  • Modified spawn shield location in waterway and canyon.

Fixed

  • Rockets can no longer be spawned inside walls.
  • Collision on doors in Abyss
  • Corrupted unlock list file no longer causes the game to crash on boot.
  • spectator: players don't go invisible when spectator is in a wall.

