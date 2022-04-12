 Skip to content

Back 4 Blood update for 12 April 2022

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror is Available Now

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror is Available Now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Explore Ridden Hives, play as new Cleaners Heng and Sharice, and discover exciting Legendary weapons beneath the surface.

LEARN MORE HERE: APRIL 2022 UPDATE

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840320/Back_4_Tunnels_of_Terror/

