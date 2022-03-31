 Skip to content

Alchemy Garden update for 31 March 2022

Camera Key Hotfix

Alchemy Garden update for 31 March 2022

Camera Key Hotfix

Build 8471562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented the camera toggle key from showing, now the camera toggle key should be configurable from the options menu.

