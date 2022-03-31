 Skip to content

Viscerafest update for 31 March 2022

Hot hotfix to fix bugs!

Hello, Bounty Hunters,

Works on exterminating the bugs are still going on! You can check the progress below.

Full changelog:
  • Elder Banshee will no longer be defenseless whilst under attack from the player
  • Elder Banshee now has damage flashing
  • Fixed bug where Eldritch walker powerup caused enemies attacked during its use to not attack the player after its expiration
  • Tweaked boss and mecha scientists rockets blast radius
  • Fixed level titlecards not appearing
  • Fixed level Fade in

Don't forget to hit our Discord and Steam discussions to give us any feedback you may have!

