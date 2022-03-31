Hot hotfix to fix bugs!

Hello, Bounty Hunters,
Works on exterminating the bugs are still going on! You can check the progress below.
Full changelog:
- Elder Banshee will no longer be defenseless whilst under attack from the player
- Elder Banshee now has damage flashing
- Fixed bug where Eldritch walker powerup caused enemies attacked during its use to not attack the player after its expiration
- Tweaked boss and mecha scientists rockets blast radius
- Fixed level titlecards not appearing
- Fixed level Fade in
Don't forget to hit our Discord and Steam discussions to give us any feedback you may have!
Changed files in this update