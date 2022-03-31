 Skip to content

YOLKED update for 31 March 2022

Patch 0.11: Footballs, Turtles, and Enhancements

Patch 0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How does a turtle feel after hearing about the new YOLKED update?

Shell-shocked! We promise, this update is better than my jokes. 😁

Patch 0.11

New Features 🤩
  • Sound effects overhaul is in progress! Added more sound effects and ambient sounds in the Kitchen and Attic levels
  • Save slots menu now shows save difficulty
  • Two new achievement collectibles!
  • Turtle costume 🐢
  • Football costume 🏈

   

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
  • Adjusted inconsistent shadows in Kitchen
  • Fixed weird physics of the second balloon in Attic balloon section

COMING SOON

We're cooking up an exciting update that will be live on April 13, featuring:

  • Endless mode: Kitchen sections spawn endlessly! Try to beat your high score!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/

