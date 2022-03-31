Patch 0.11: Footballs, Turtles, and Enhancements

How does a turtle feel after hearing about the new YOLKED update?
Shell-shocked! We promise, this update is better than my jokes. 😁
Patch 0.11
New Features 🤩
- Sound effects overhaul is in progress! Added more sound effects and ambient sounds in the Kitchen and Attic levels
- Save slots menu now shows save difficulty
- Two new achievement collectibles!
- Turtle costume 🐢
- Football costume 🏈
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
- Adjusted inconsistent shadows in Kitchen
- Fixed weird physics of the second balloon in Attic balloon section
COMING SOON
We're cooking up an exciting update that will be live on April 13, featuring:
- Endless mode: Kitchen sections spawn endlessly! Try to beat your high score!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
