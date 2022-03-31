Season 0 Hotfix v0.8.13.18a

Another round of hotfixes coming your way!
Fixes
- [Prestige Pass] Kalabasteel Red Amorsolo is now properly rewarded after unlocking it.
- [Store] Item texts have been fixed.
- [Store] Armor set thumbnails have been fixed.
- [Store] Previewing animations for the first time is now set at the proper distance. It was too close for comfort.
- [Store] Previewing color schemes now correctly applies the color onto your Xandat.
- [Store] Wild Gunman Intro now properly shows Hard Light Pistols.
- [Store] Hydrophis Armor set no longer gives a duplicate of the same helmet. Who needs two helmets?
- [Store] Warp Blade Kick’s Kunai no longer disappears randomly.
- [Items] Lore has been included for all weapons. The archives have been… completed. :<
- [Items] Equipped items now properly gain XP for their progression tracks (juicy lore included).
