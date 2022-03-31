 Skip to content

Fleshgait update for 31 March 2022

Raptured Mutations Patch V1.12

Bugfixes:

  • Basement gear door puzzle item duplication fix.
  • Several keyboard control issues.
  • Fixed some event note activations on keyboard.
  • Adjusted autosave rate for game balancing.
  • Added missing vocal lines to several puzzle items (Pyramid Puzzle Pieces, Gun Safe Key #2, Drawbridge Key).
  • Individual room boundary adjustments.
  • Fixed several keyboard lock-ups (finishing up controller-keyboard hybridization).
  • Proper map alignment on Alexis side-quest initiation.
  • Interaction freeze on initial Alexis interaction on some controller formats.
  • Another Alexis duplication glitch on the continue screen.
  • A glitch where half-torso _Stigmatized _would not turn into Raptured.
  • Unity Engine updates bringing more stability to Windows 7 & some DirectX support.

New Additions:

  • Two new Raptured mutations. _Raptured _mutations now vary depending on damage dealt to Stigmatized.
  • Alexis now has headphones which blink with her condition.
  • Added an additional Alexis story path-line.
  • The Fleshgait now has access to more areas of the Manor.
  • The Map now allows for page cycling between floors.
  • Double-arrow skip added on save game load which skips 3 pages up/down.
  • Progression based title screen background changes.

Currently In Development:

  • Two additional Alexis path-lines, these can affect the final ending.
  • Sub-Basement area, potential accessible area depending on path-line.
  • Moon door key parts generating after defeating Fractal-Warrior mini bosses.
  • More dynamic jump scare potentials.
  • Enemy additions. . .

-So It Appears, INC.

