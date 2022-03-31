Raptured Mutations Patch V1.12
Bugfixes:
- Basement gear door puzzle item duplication fix.
- Several keyboard control issues.
- Fixed some event note activations on keyboard.
- Adjusted autosave rate for game balancing.
- Added missing vocal lines to several puzzle items (Pyramid Puzzle Pieces, Gun Safe Key #2, Drawbridge Key).
- Individual room boundary adjustments.
- Fixed several keyboard lock-ups (finishing up controller-keyboard hybridization).
- Proper map alignment on Alexis side-quest initiation.
- Interaction freeze on initial Alexis interaction on some controller formats.
- Another Alexis duplication glitch on the continue screen.
- A glitch where half-torso _Stigmatized _would not turn into Raptured.
- Unity Engine updates bringing more stability to Windows 7 & some DirectX support.
New Additions:
- Two new Raptured mutations. _Raptured _mutations now vary depending on damage dealt to Stigmatized.
- Alexis now has headphones which blink with her condition.
- Added an additional Alexis story path-line.
- The Fleshgait now has access to more areas of the Manor.
- The Map now allows for page cycling between floors.
- Double-arrow skip added on save game load which skips 3 pages up/down.
- Progression based title screen background changes.
Currently In Development:
- Two additional Alexis path-lines, these can affect the final ending.
- Sub-Basement area, potential accessible area depending on path-line.
- Moon door key parts generating after defeating Fractal-Warrior mini bosses.
- More dynamic jump scare potentials.
- Enemy additions. . .
-So It Appears, INC.
