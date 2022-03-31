Added graphics settings!! (better late than never right?) Windowed/Full screen options, Resolution, Texture Detail, Shadow Detail and Frame Rate settings (30fps - 120fps)
ELE RAMPAGE update for 31 March 2022
Update 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update