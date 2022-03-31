 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 31 March 2022

Ready or Not March Content Update

Ready or Not March Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

New

  • Carry Arrested AI

Updated

  • Increased melee bash range

Fixed

  • Fixed SWAT AI becoming 'Injured' to CS gas when wearing a gas mask

AI

General

New

  • Bomb vests for Suspects and Civilians in certain levels and scenarios

Settings

New

  • NVG Phosphor display option (Green or White)

HUD

New

  • Paper doll UI showcases when you're carrying AI

Updated

  • Team View is no longer tied to HUD visibility. (HUD can now be turned off and team view will still visible)
  • Player nameplates independent of HUD visibility

Performance

Improved

  • HUD optimizations
  • Team View optimizations

Fixed

  • Fixed a performance issue with the significance manager causing hitches on certain maps

Networking

Updated

  • No longer able to join co-op games in progress

Weapons

New

  • M32A1 Launcher (Flashbang Rounds)
  • M320 Launchers (Flashbang, Stinger and Gas)

Fixed

  • Fix for pepperball projectiles hanging in the air when firing at sky
  • Fixed shotgun ammo inaccurate counting

Physics

  • Greatly improved player physics interaction against physics props
  • Physics props no longer affect player movement

UI

  • Fixed shotgun ammo UI display

VO

New

  • Shared death screams now added to all NPCs

Fixed

  • Swan no longer repeats certain lines
  • Removed duplicate death sound from GenericSuspectMale voice batch

SFX/Music

New

  • Foley sounds for various SWAT and NPC actions
  • Knife attack audio
  • SWAT Breaching
  • Compliant and fake surrenders
  • Universal rifle draw / holster sounds

Updated

  • Gunshot stereo width is no longer as thin as Zack’s hair
  • Volume balance across tons of sounds
  • Python snubnose gunshot now slightly different than non-snub gunshot
  • Surface impacts now more pronounced in the overall mix
  • Tweaks to certain step foliage sounds
  • SWAT footstep gear foley sound now plays slightly more often
  • First-person dirt footstep sound sounds more like dirt now

Fixed

  • Metal impacts now use shared metal impact sound for better audibility / consistency
  • Fixed instances of incorrect impact sound being applied to various surfaces
  • Fixed tons of instances where doors would incorrectly sound occluded on various maps and modes
  • Fixed certain step sounds not firing for all characters
  • Optimized many events so they don’t continue playing even after stopping
  • Fixed instances of SWAT steps being waaaaay too quiet
  • Fixed instances where pre-game music wouldn’t play
  • Optimized certain gunshot tail layers
  • Optimized bash sound
  • Optimized first-person footstep sounds
  • Increased sound size for all weapon foley to mitigate left / right channel switching if sound fires while player is moving mouse

Hotel

Updated

  • Hotel now uses updated ambiance backend
  • Massive amount of tweaks to existing sounds/ambiances across all game modes(sizing, adding, deleting, etc)
  • Massive amount of tweaks to existing 3D sound sources across all game modes(stereo width, positioned closer to sound sources, etc)
  • Implemented 3 unused ambiances (Bar, Kitchen, Gym)
  • Implemented unused occluded traffic effect in parking garage
  • Fixed instances where sprinklers on Bomb Threat game mode wouldn't all play
  • Fixed instances of bomb threat puddles not producing splishy splashy sound
  • Increase stereo width of certain sounds for better realism
  • Game music now stays quiet until player is in certain areas on the first floor
  • Upper rooms music section now plays during upper rooms game modes

Meth

New

  • New Areas: Attic, Meth Lab, new rooms in tent house

Updated

  • Changed and removed sounds to match updated visuals
  • Re-implemented second combat theme

Fixed

  • Backend improvements to Meth music
  • Optimize certain sounds

Dealer

Updated

  • Game music fades to silence when close to rockin' stereo song

Fixed

  • Fixed instance of ambient tension not playing during certain combat outro

Gas

Fixed

  • Fixed instance of incorrect ambience playing in certain areas

Port

Updated

  • Game music now fades out when inside and around the Auction room
  • Optimized/balanced most ambiances
  • Apply LFO to rain sound / rain on clothes to simulate rain gusts
  • Increase stereo width for certain sounds
  • Slight adjustment to add reverb to certain areas

Fixed

  • Fixed instances of certain warehouse rooms not having reverb
  • Fixed instances of rain sounds continuing indoors on Port
  • Fixed instance of incorrect ambiance playing on Barricaded Suspects spawn
  • Added invisible wall to hostage rescue to prevent players from jumping out of map
  • Added invisible wall to prevent players from getting stuck in certain external warehouse area

Changed files in this update

Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
  • Loading history…
