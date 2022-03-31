Ready or Not March Content Update

Gameplay
New
- Carry Arrested AI
Updated
- Increased melee bash range
Fixed
- Fixed SWAT AI becoming 'Injured' to CS gas when wearing a gas mask
AI
General
New
- Bomb vests for Suspects and Civilians in certain levels and scenarios
Settings
New
- NVG Phosphor display option (Green or White)
HUD
New
- Paper doll UI showcases when you're carrying AI
Updated
- Team View is no longer tied to HUD visibility. (HUD can now be turned off and team view will still visible)
- Player nameplates independent of HUD visibility
Performance
Improved
- HUD optimizations
- Team View optimizations
Fixed
- Fixed a performance issue with the significance manager causing hitches on certain maps
Networking
Updated
- No longer able to join co-op games in progress
Weapons
New
- M32A1 Launcher (Flashbang Rounds)
- M320 Launchers (Flashbang, Stinger and Gas)
Fixed
- Fix for pepperball projectiles hanging in the air when firing at sky
- Fixed shotgun ammo inaccurate counting
Physics
- Greatly improved player physics interaction against physics props
- Physics props no longer affect player movement
UI
- Fixed shotgun ammo UI display
VO
New
- Shared death screams now added to all NPCs
Fixed
- Swan no longer repeats certain lines
- Removed duplicate death sound from GenericSuspectMale voice batch
SFX/Music
New
- Foley sounds for various SWAT and NPC actions
- Knife attack audio
- SWAT Breaching
- Compliant and fake surrenders
- Universal rifle draw / holster sounds
Updated
- Gunshot stereo width is no longer as thin as Zack’s hair
- Volume balance across tons of sounds
- Python snubnose gunshot now slightly different than non-snub gunshot
- Surface impacts now more pronounced in the overall mix
- Tweaks to certain step foliage sounds
- SWAT footstep gear foley sound now plays slightly more often
- First-person dirt footstep sound sounds more like dirt now
Fixed
- Metal impacts now use shared metal impact sound for better audibility / consistency
- Fixed instances of incorrect impact sound being applied to various surfaces
- Fixed tons of instances where doors would incorrectly sound occluded on various maps and modes
- Fixed certain step sounds not firing for all characters
- Optimized many events so they don’t continue playing even after stopping
- Fixed instances of SWAT steps being waaaaay too quiet
- Fixed instances where pre-game music wouldn’t play
- Optimized certain gunshot tail layers
- Optimized bash sound
- Optimized first-person footstep sounds
- Increased sound size for all weapon foley to mitigate left / right channel switching if sound fires while player is moving mouse
Hotel
Updated
- Hotel now uses updated ambiance backend
- Massive amount of tweaks to existing sounds/ambiances across all game modes(sizing, adding, deleting, etc)
- Massive amount of tweaks to existing 3D sound sources across all game modes(stereo width, positioned closer to sound sources, etc)
- Implemented 3 unused ambiances (Bar, Kitchen, Gym)
- Implemented unused occluded traffic effect in parking garage
- Fixed instances where sprinklers on Bomb Threat game mode wouldn't all play
- Fixed instances of bomb threat puddles not producing splishy splashy sound
- Increase stereo width of certain sounds for better realism
- Game music now stays quiet until player is in certain areas on the first floor
- Upper rooms music section now plays during upper rooms game modes
Meth
New
- New Areas: Attic, Meth Lab, new rooms in tent house
Updated
- Changed and removed sounds to match updated visuals
- Re-implemented second combat theme
Fixed
- Backend improvements to Meth music
- Optimize certain sounds
Dealer
Updated
- Game music fades to silence when close to rockin' stereo song
Fixed
- Fixed instance of ambient tension not playing during certain combat outro
Gas
Fixed
- Fixed instance of incorrect ambience playing in certain areas
Port
Updated
- Game music now fades out when inside and around the Auction room
- Optimized/balanced most ambiances
- Apply LFO to rain sound / rain on clothes to simulate rain gusts
- Increase stereo width for certain sounds
- Slight adjustment to add reverb to certain areas
Fixed
- Fixed instances of certain warehouse rooms not having reverb
- Fixed instances of rain sounds continuing indoors on Port
- Fixed instance of incorrect ambiance playing on Barricaded Suspects spawn
- Added invisible wall to hostage rescue to prevent players from jumping out of map
- Added invisible wall to prevent players from getting stuck in certain external warehouse area
Changed files in this update