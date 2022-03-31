Hello everyone! Tonight Chester 1.6 launches, and it brings some QOL and small content changes.

Let's dive right in!

First off, lets look at QOL changes.

Added a prompt at the bottom of the pause screen to alert players that their progress will not be saved.

Fixed an issue causing the player to get jumpscared in the backyard, even while the game is paused.

Changed the foliage used in the house's front yard. This effort was made to help the game's performance. The previous foliage actors caused a fair amount of frame drop.

The sound played when the player finds a key has had it's volume reduced. The backyard has multiple loud sounds by design, but this one was a little too loud and a little too long.

Next, the final closet room has had a feature added that was directly suggested by two players I have been in contact with.

A ringing telephone has been added to the final closet room. When the player answers the phone, they will be met with a helpful suprise.

I will continue looking at performance updates and make changes wherever I can. Thank you for your patience, and support. You all are greatly appreciated! If something in the game is irritating you, or you feel it is not a good design choice, please reach out to me before leaving feedback. Most fixes or changes can be implemented same day. Communication is the best way for your input to be heard and acted upon.

Steam Username: DanWithAPan

Respectfully,

Daniel, Developer Of Chester