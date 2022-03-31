Fixed a bug where puzzle workshop IDs weren't saving properly, causing custom puzzle progress to not be tracked for workshop puzzles that weren't updating, and making it sometimes impossible to update a workshop entry from the original puzzle file.
Bean and Nothingness update for 31 March 2022
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
