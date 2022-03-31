 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 31 March 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8470177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where puzzle workshop IDs weren't saving properly, causing custom puzzle progress to not be tracked for workshop puzzles that weren't updating, and making it sometimes impossible to update a workshop entry from the original puzzle file.

Changed files in this update

Bean and Nothingness OSX Content Depot 1706092
  • Loading history…
Bean and Nothingness Windows Content Depot 1706093
  • Loading history…
Bean and Nothingness Linux Content Depot 1706094
  • Loading history…
