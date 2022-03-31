 Skip to content

Wizards update for 31 March 2022

Overlight vs. Underdark Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8470125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance & Changes
  • Removed the starting cooldown for Corruption.
  • Increased Mudball's damage from 10 to 20.
  • Greatly increased the accuracy of empowered mushrooms.
  • Ent is now immune to spores and mushrooms.
  • New spell for Ent, Empower Fungus: empowers all mushrooms within range.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where the necro effect on a stunned minion would keep it stunned permanently.
  • Protection Shield and Guardian Angel no longer block damage taken from activating a full book bonus.
  • Arcane glyphs no longer block falling stars.
  • Mushrooms no longer stun-lock your own minions.
  • Fixed pebbles dealing double damage to players who have used Angel Transformation.

