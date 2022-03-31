Overlight vs. Underdark Hotfix 2

Balance & Changes
- Removed the starting cooldown for Corruption.
- Increased Mudball's damage from 10 to 20.
- Greatly increased the accuracy of empowered mushrooms.
- Ent is now immune to spores and mushrooms.
- New spell for Ent, Empower Fungus: empowers all mushrooms within range.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where the necro effect on a stunned minion would keep it stunned permanently.
- Protection Shield and Guardian Angel no longer block damage taken from activating a full book bonus.
- Arcane glyphs no longer block falling stars.
- Mushrooms no longer stun-lock your own minions.
- Fixed pebbles dealing double damage to players who have used Angel Transformation.
Changed files in this update