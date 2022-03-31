Version 0.9.16

Version 0.10 is coming soon with lots of new mechanics! I'm still working on balance and tweaks but it should be out sometime in the next week.
Fixed
- Disable prestige while game paused
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Version 0.10 is coming soon with lots of new mechanics! I'm still working on balance and tweaks but it should be out sometime in the next week.
Changed files in this update