 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oraxum Trials update for 31 March 2022

Version 0.9.16

Share · View all patches · Build 8469949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.10 is coming soon with lots of new mechanics! I'm still working on balance and tweaks but it should be out sometime in the next week.

Fixed

  • Disable prestige while game paused

Changed files in this update

Oraxum Trials Depot Depot 742972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.