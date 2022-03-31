Patch #5 is here and contains bug fixes, and multiple save slot functionality!
💡 New Features
- Multiple Saves! 💾💾💾 Chris has gotten multiple saves working in Spacefolk City! You'll now be able to store multiple cities for each scenario! 😮 Perfect for all the super productive builders out there! 👍
👾 Bug Fixes
- Fixes to some house and facility doors not being accessible.
- Fixes to new themed fences not registering as decorations.
- Fixed ladders that are thrown away not getting saved.
- Banana slides (& red slides) can now be used in all sizes!
- We now pause the sleep timer when folk go into facilities.
- Fixed a bug with buildings getting sucked into the bin 🚯
- Fixed a bug with items remaining when the bin is closed too quickly.
- Lowered volume of happy sound - was annoying in large cities.
- Fixed hatch “Not Available” sign rotation.
- Folk will inform you if there is no power at a building you try to have them construct.
Again, thank you 🙏 to all our players who report in these bugs. It's really helpful for us as we work to improve the game! Join us on our discord too if you'd like to chime in!
Links are here: 👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames
Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode
