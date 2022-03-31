Update v0.9.4: More Customization!

Hi everyone! It has been a couple of weeks without updates but I'm getting back to it. Big changes are coming! Also I'm working on adding a new Archetype to the game, with all that implies.
General Changes
- Added a new way of customizing your characters' outfits, allowing you more options.
- Now, whenever you defeat a boss 20 times, you unlock their outfits!
- Added the final "Main Menu" illustration! Now everyone can have a better idea of what the Ark looks like.
- When fusing "Apply Status" cards now the text with the amount of charges will stack instead of repeating the same lines multiple times.
- Added a new event to the Pool: Body-Building.
- Added 3 fighters to the roster.
- Adjusted the Vs. Screen.
Balance
- The "Maintenance" passive no longer removes Doom charges, since it tended to be more a detriment than a help.
- Removed "Icy Protection" and "Profit" from the pool of passives you can get in the "Explore the Ark" event.
- Fusing 2 cards of the same name will no longer level up the cards. This will be a soft nerf for fusing two "Block" cards, for example.
Bugfixing
- Fixed abnormalities in how copying the rival's status works (For example, the "We're not so different" card).
- Fixed a couple of lines of dialogue.
- Corrected some weirness on how the Audio settings worked.
Performance
- Improved the performance of fusing cards.
- The way Cold charges work is not slightly more performant.
