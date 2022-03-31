v2.7.1 - Fixes to cloud-hosted maps

CHANGELOG - v2.7.1
- Fixed match stat upload. XP will be doubled for the next week to make up for the lost stats. Sorry y'all.
- Fixed selection noise when selecting a new map
- Fixed minimap disappearing. Let us know if you find that this is still happening. We fixed the test case we were able to identify.
- Still possible for kill lines not to show. If this happens, just hit Next/Prev Round on the minimap and it'll redraw.
- Fixed map name not being correct after change.
Changed files in this update