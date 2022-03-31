 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Snapshot VR update for 31 March 2022

v2.7.1 - Fixes to cloud-hosted maps

Share · View all patches · Build 8469685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG - v2.7.1

  • Fixed match stat upload. XP will be doubled for the next week to make up for the lost stats. Sorry y'all.
  • Fixed selection noise when selecting a new map
  • Fixed minimap disappearing. Let us know if you find that this is still happening. We fixed the test case we were able to identify.
  • Still possible for kill lines not to show. If this happens, just hit Next/Prev Round on the minimap and it'll redraw.
  • Fixed map name not being correct after change.

Changed files in this update

Snapshot VR Content Depot 1133581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.