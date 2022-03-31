Notice on using demo saves in The Divine Speaker

Hello everyone!

We're so glad to hear that you're all enjoying The Divine Speaker.

We just wanted to put out a reminder that demo saves are not supported in the full version of The Divine Speaker. This is because of new variables being initialized at the start of the game. What this means is that, if you use an old save, you will encounter crashes each time the journal updates after the extended demo portion of the game ends.

Please use the fast skip option to start a new save and jump back to the extended demo ending.

(P.S if you're enjoying the game, feel free to write a review! We're trying to get to 10 as fast as possible <3 )

Thank you!

Two and a Half Studios