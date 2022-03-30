SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.22.3 (1648682949)

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
SteamVR:
- Fixed a regression that caused VRChat to crash on launch.
OpenXR:
- XR_FB_display_refresh_rate's EnumerateDisplayRefreshRatesFB now returns XR_SUCCESS when called to query the required buffer size.
Extra notes