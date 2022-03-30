Dota 2 update for 30 March 2022
ClientVersion 5232
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: DPC 2022 Spring Lineage Treasure
- New Uncommon Back: Spring Lineage Cape of Glorious Inspiration
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Common Head: Spring Lineage Hood of Glorious Inspiration
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Summon: Spring Lineage Familiars of Glorious Inspiration
- Contains a custom model for
Forged Spirit
- Contains a particle effect
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- Contains a custom model for
- New Uncommon Shoulder: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of Glorious Inspiration
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Common Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Glorious Inspiration
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Uncommon Belt: Spring Lineage Belt of Glorious Inspiration
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Ability4: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Golem
- Contains a custom hero model
- Contains 2 ambient particle effects
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Arms: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Bracers
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Head: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Helm
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Armor
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Tail: Spring Lineage Tail of the Stygian Maw
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Relics of Glorious Inspiration
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Eternal Harvest
- New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Grips of Eternal Harvest
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of Eternal Harvest
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Horns of Eternal Harvest
- Contains 2 ambient particle effects
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Blazing Oblivion
- New Mythical Shapeshift: Spring Lineage Elder Drake of Blazing Oblivion
- Contains a custom hero model
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Offhand Weapon: Spring Lineage Shield of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Weapon: Spring Lineage Blade of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Back: Spring Lineage Skirt of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Cuirass of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helm of Blazing Oblivion
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Back: Spring Lineage Wings of Unfettered Malevolence
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Unfettered Malevolence
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helm of Unfettered Malevolence
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Legs: Spring Lineage Belt of Unfettered Malevolence
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Tail: Spring Lineage Tail of Unfettered Malevolence
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Unfettered Malevolence
- New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helmet of Flightless Fury
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Armor of Flightless Fury
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Weapon: Spring Lineage Blade of Flightless Fury
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Mythical Legs: Spring Lineage Greaves of Flightless Fury
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Flightless Fury
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Storm Dragon Potente
- New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Armor of the Storm Dragon Potente
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Head: Spring Lineage Horns of the Storm Dragon Potente
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Arms: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of the Storm Dragon Potente
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Wake of the Stygian Maw
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Back: Spring Lineage Spines of the Stygian Maw
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Rare Belt: Spring Lineage Belt of the Stygian Maw
- Dpc Season Event Id: 35
- New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Stygian Maw
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriodDates7:
Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Name:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Dates:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes