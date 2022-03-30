 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 30 March 2022

ClientVersion 5232

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: DPC 2022 Spring Lineage Treasure
  • New Uncommon Back: Spring Lineage Cape of Glorious Inspiration
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Common Head: Spring Lineage Hood of Glorious Inspiration
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Summon: Spring Lineage Familiars of Glorious Inspiration
    • Contains a custom model for Forged Spirit
    • Contains a particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Uncommon Shoulder: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of Glorious Inspiration
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Common Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Glorious Inspiration
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Uncommon Belt: Spring Lineage Belt of Glorious Inspiration
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Ability4: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Golem
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Arms: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Bracers
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Head: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Helm
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear Armor
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Tail: Spring Lineage Tail of the Stygian Maw
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Relics of Glorious Inspiration
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Phalanx of the Fallen Spear
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Eternal Harvest
  • New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Grips of Eternal Harvest
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of Eternal Harvest
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Horns of Eternal Harvest
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Blazing Oblivion
  • New Mythical Shapeshift: Spring Lineage Elder Drake of Blazing Oblivion
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Offhand Weapon: Spring Lineage Shield of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Weapon: Spring Lineage Blade of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Back: Spring Lineage Skirt of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Cuirass of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helm of Blazing Oblivion
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Back: Spring Lineage Wings of Unfettered Malevolence
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Arms: Spring Lineage Bracers of Unfettered Malevolence
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helm of Unfettered Malevolence
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Legs: Spring Lineage Belt of Unfettered Malevolence
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Tail: Spring Lineage Tail of Unfettered Malevolence
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Unfettered Malevolence
  • New Mythical Head: Spring Lineage Helmet of Flightless Fury
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Shoulder: Spring Lineage Armor of Flightless Fury
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Weapon: Spring Lineage Blade of Flightless Fury
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Mythical Legs: Spring Lineage Greaves of Flightless Fury
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Flightless Fury
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Storm Dragon Potente
  • New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Armor of the Storm Dragon Potente
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Head: Spring Lineage Horns of the Storm Dragon Potente
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Arms: Spring Lineage Pauldrons of the Storm Dragon Potente
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Armor: Spring Lineage Wake of the Stygian Maw
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Back: Spring Lineage Spines of the Stygian Maw
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Rare Belt: Spring Lineage Belt of the Stygian Maw
    • Dpc Season Event Id: 35
  • New Economy Item: Spring Lineage Stygian Maw

English Localization

  • DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriodDates7: Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Name: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod3_Dates: Nov 30, 2021 - Feb 21, 2022

Changed files in this update

