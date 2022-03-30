- Potential fix for a hang/crash that could occur due to a CPU thread locking up
- Fix for Spiders that were sometimes not avoiding other spiders correctly
- Fix for Sam not always activating his enrage animation on 10 goats burnt
- Ghosts no longer get stuck when fleeing if they pick up a book directly under a player
- Server browser no longer appears underneath the main menu if you click the exit button immediately after hosting a game
