 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DEVOUR update for 30 March 2022

v3.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 8468930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for a hang/crash that could occur due to a CPU thread locking up
  • Fix for Spiders that were sometimes not avoiding other spiders correctly
  • Fix for Sam not always activating his enrage animation on 10 goats burnt
  • Ghosts no longer get stuck when fleeing if they pick up a book directly under a player
  • Server browser no longer appears underneath the main menu if you click the exit button immediately after hosting a game

Changed files in this update

DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
  • Loading history…
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.