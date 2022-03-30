1.2.1 Patch

This is a quick one!
Barracks Cost 80 -> 60
Should make it easier to actually play the game. No more long pre-barracks phases, or heavy punishes when Barracks gets destroyed!
Also, bugfixes & Editor Symmetry improvements.
Changed files in this update