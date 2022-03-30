 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Base Wars update for 30 March 2022

1.2.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8468773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick one!

Barracks Cost 80 -> 60
Should make it easier to actually play the game. No more long pre-barracks phases, or heavy punishes when Barracks gets destroyed!

Also, bugfixes & Editor Symmetry improvements.

Changed files in this update

Base Wars Content Depot 1747111
  • Loading history…
Base Wars Linux Build Depot 1747112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.