Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7182415)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
- Updated Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout to fix LOD bugs
- Updated class portraits with nomip/nolod flags
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Extra notes