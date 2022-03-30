 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 30 March 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7182415)

Build 8468583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated Taunt: Shooter's Stakeout to fix LOD bugs
  • Updated class portraits with nomip/nolod flags

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Thai, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Czech, English, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese

Changed files in this update

