Major Patch 1

Here is a list of some of the QOL updates we are putting into this first Major patch!
- Some BAD localization added for French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.
a) We WILL be working on making these localizations better, but we wanted it to be playable for non-english speakers. If you are so inclined to help us with any translations, please let us know in the discussion boards!
- New Title screen, no longer a video, but a 3D environment with your dog onscreen in their costume. (Note, this only works with a new save file, so if coming from an old version, the dog will be naked until going into the game)
- Sprinting added
- Characters turn their heads to look at LilPup
- Bug fixes when giving items, and items spawning after being used.
- More dynamic environment pieces (eyes and doors).
- Refactored Pause Screen. No longer to include quests or How To Play screen.
- Added Collections Screen. This includes quests, collected badges, as well as collected costumes.
- Controller Vibration
- Optimizations of LODS, Culling, materials, and textures.
- Resolution, full screen, and quality settings added.
- Dialogue updates.
- Trick or treat characters no longer pause in the middle of their animations as they are talking to you.
