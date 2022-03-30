 Skip to content

Blight Playtest update for 30 March 2022

Update v0.5.6

Last edited by Wendy

Some fixes and a new ability to lie down on the ground to sleep, but with less energy replenishment!

Features:

  • New player actions menu (default key: P) with just one option so far: Lie down. You can use this to sleep and regain up to 70% energy if you get lost and don't have a bedroll

Fixes:

  • Fix lying down breaking and not showing sleep UI if there is a limestone burn pile active and ignited somewhere
  • Fix silent exception when a backpack is on a hand cart and it starts raining
  • Fix ability to repeatedly trigger ranged attack animation with no remaining ammo if clicking quickly after throwing last item
  • Fix exception when swapping an item with a required tool that is currently selected in the crafting list
  • Fix rare missing stockpile item issue when returning to camp
  • Fix random large inventory slot UI issue
  • Fix next sunrise time calculation not always being correct (will now properly show large amounts like 23 hours until next sunrise)

Other changes:

  • Stick fence and stone wall can now be placed in shallow water
  • Hostile creatures now attempt to avoid the player in deep water
  • Lying down now doubles stamina regeneration
  • Added clarifying info to charcoal pile tutorial task around using the build menu to place it

