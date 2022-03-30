Update v0.5.6

Some fixes and a new ability to lie down on the ground to sleep, but with less energy replenishment!
Features:
- New player actions menu (default key: P) with just one option so far: Lie down. You can use this to sleep and regain up to 70% energy if you get lost and don't have a bedroll
Fixes:
- Fix lying down breaking and not showing sleep UI if there is a limestone burn pile active and ignited somewhere
- Fix silent exception when a backpack is on a hand cart and it starts raining
- Fix ability to repeatedly trigger ranged attack animation with no remaining ammo if clicking quickly after throwing last item
- Fix exception when swapping an item with a required tool that is currently selected in the crafting list
- Fix rare missing stockpile item issue when returning to camp
- Fix random large inventory slot UI issue
- Fix next sunrise time calculation not always being correct (will now properly show large amounts like 23 hours until next sunrise)
Other changes:
- Stick fence and stone wall can now be placed in shallow water
- Hostile creatures now attempt to avoid the player in deep water
- Lying down now doubles stamina regeneration
- Added clarifying info to charcoal pile tutorial task around using the build menu to place it
Changed files in this update