SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.22.2 (1648667125)

SteamVR:
- Removed aberrant horizontal line in Alyx interstitials.
- vrpathreg has new commands and behaviors to make it easier for developers to manipulate driver registration.
OpenXR:
- Implemented XR_FB_display_refresh_rate extension.
