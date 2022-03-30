Update 0.6.5

Update contains:
- minor fixes in czech translation of the dialogues in story mode
- the bug which caused behaviour where first sentence of every optional dialogue was skipped after engaging the dialogue with "Confirm" key instead of dialog icon was resolved
- added some UI elements to main menu of the game (which will be used in future - if there will be another updates) for changing (lowering) game difficulty
There are no new levels for classic or story mode in development at current time.
Changed files in this update