Knightczech update for 30 March 2022

Update 0.6.5

Update contains:

  • minor fixes in czech translation of the dialogues in story mode
  • the bug which caused behaviour where first sentence of every optional dialogue was skipped after engaging the dialogue with "Confirm" key instead of dialog icon was resolved
  • added some UI elements to main menu of the game (which will be used in future - if there will be another updates) for changing (lowering) game difficulty

There are no new levels for classic or story mode in development at current time.

Changed files in this update

Knightczech Fullversion Depot 1382772
