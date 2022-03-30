 Skip to content

Skyclimbers update for 30 March 2022

Patch 1.0.4 Gyser Plains Update - Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Gyser Plains biome got a major overhaul in this patch

Changelog

  • Fixed Magallop spawn issue when away from player
  • Fixed Gyser Plains foliage alpha rendering (tree leaves issue)
  • Fixed story intro cutscene black screen bug
  • Fixed town audio overlapping bug (town audio played over music sequence in Gyser Plains biome)
  • Added ability to pickup small stone spawns (pickup animation still missing!)
  • Added Gyser Plains city generation
  • Improved Gyser Plains performance
  • Gyser Plains resource pickup spawn updated
  • Player can now swing multi-tool at any time (hold left click while the multi-tool is selected)
  • Sentius spawn rates increased in all biomes

Builds will automatically switch graphics APIs based on your GPU. AMD users should now be able to run the default branch. Please let us know if this fix works for those having the [Black Screen] issue.

