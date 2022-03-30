Patch 1.0.4 Gyser Plains Update - Bug Fixes

The Gyser Plains biome got a major overhaul in this patch
Changelog
- Fixed Magallop spawn issue when away from player
- Fixed Gyser Plains foliage alpha rendering (tree leaves issue)
- Fixed story intro cutscene black screen bug
- Fixed town audio overlapping bug (town audio played over music sequence in Gyser Plains biome)
- Added ability to pickup small stone spawns (pickup animation still missing!)
- Added Gyser Plains city generation
- Improved Gyser Plains performance
- Gyser Plains resource pickup spawn updated
- Player can now swing multi-tool at any time (hold left click while the multi-tool is selected)
- Sentius spawn rates increased in all biomes
