Key To Heaven update for 30 March 2022

Dev Log #16: Weekend Events and More!

Key To Heaven update for 30 March 2022

Dev Log #16: Weekend Events and More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • The automatic EXP event every Friday has been increased from 10% to 15% extra exp. (This automatic event stacks with all the other EXP buffs/events.)
  • The saturday event has been changed from 10% more gold to 15% more gold.
  • The sunday event has been boosted from +2 Gatherer skill to +3.
  • Your pet now gives you half his damage in exp when it attacks monster. With a 10% chance of giving you its full damage in exp.

Fixes

  • Fixed graphics in skeleton king room.
  • Fixed so raid respawns correctly.
  • Fixed monkey quest so it now says the correct amount.
  • Fixed so you can upgrade rings and amulets if they have max upgrade above 0. Rings and amulets can not be upgraded beyond its max upgrade level.
  • Fixed level 1 chars will no longer always be teleported to the spawning area.
  • Fixed so that the flag menu shows the correct boost for protection spells based on wisdom.
  • Fixed the i5 combination quest.
  • Fixed issue with quests not saving properly.
  • Fixed toplist for most quest points.
  • Fixed some other small errors.
  • Fixed so quest 63 and 68 in the normal quest line does not show as started.
  • Fixed the text for traveling to island 3 by ship.

Balancing

  • The automatic events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now visible in the game below the +100% EXP when its one of those days.
  • Increased almost all skills max value so that they can be increased higher.
  • LifeSteal has been adjusted to 0.6% instead of 1% per point.
  • Replenish will proc every 12sec instead of every 10sec.
  • PoisonStrike adjusted to 2% chance per point from 4%.
  • Parry no longer requires 10 endurance.
  • Deathblock proc chance changed to 1.75%/point from 3%/point.
  • Disarm now works against monsters.
  • Armor Penetration no longer requires strength making it better for mages to get it.
  • Increased duration of spell Earthen Strength.
  • Boosted protection spells so they give 1 AC for each 20Wisdom instead of 1 AC for each 25Wisdom.
  • Boosted bless spells so they now give +1 HP per 5Wisdom instead of +1 HP per 8Wisdom.
  • The magical chest on i2 and i4 now drops 50% more frequently.
  • Upgrading an item is now always 50% success rate. The random formula has also been further improved.
  • Daily quest rewards has been increased.
  • Rebalanced Death spawntime+exp and Skeleton King drop rates.
  • Island 2 ocean has been boosted with more bosses.
  • Lernaean and Tonatiuh has been given much more EXP.
  • Poison Sharpener now required 60Str instead of 65Str.
  • Did some small balancing to monsters.

Other Improvements

  • If you do not have leggings equipped and pick up a pair of leggings they will auto equip.
  • Changed color of player HP Bar so that it stands out more. It will also render above everything so its never hidden.
  • A new setting has been added to the option menu that hides the pet name/level.
  • No longer sending messages when a player exits the game.
  • The quest text for Quest 10 is now easier to understand.
  • Info added when equipping a pet explaining how you see the stats of players pets.
  • "Kill Monsters" daily quest can no longer include the Vanguard bosses.
  • NPCs that set your spawn point can now be clicked to start a conversation.
  • 3 new npcs added (on i1, i2 and i3) that give information about the keys you need to get to island 4.
  • Improved some maps.
  • Updated the EXP tutorial page.
  • Added some extra security.

