Dev Log #16: Weekend Events and More!

Highlights
- The automatic EXP event every Friday has been increased from 10% to 15% extra exp. (This automatic event stacks with all the other EXP buffs/events.)
- The saturday event has been changed from 10% more gold to 15% more gold.
- The sunday event has been boosted from +2 Gatherer skill to +3.
- Your pet now gives you half his damage in exp when it attacks monster. With a 10% chance of giving you its full damage in exp.
Fixes
- Fixed graphics in skeleton king room.
- Fixed so raid respawns correctly.
- Fixed monkey quest so it now says the correct amount.
- Fixed so you can upgrade rings and amulets if they have max upgrade above 0. Rings and amulets can not be upgraded beyond its max upgrade level.
- Fixed level 1 chars will no longer always be teleported to the spawning area.
- Fixed so that the flag menu shows the correct boost for protection spells based on wisdom.
- Fixed the i5 combination quest.
- Fixed issue with quests not saving properly.
- Fixed toplist for most quest points.
- Fixed some other small errors.
- Fixed so quest 63 and 68 in the normal quest line does not show as started.
- Fixed the text for traveling to island 3 by ship.
Balancing
- The automatic events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now visible in the game below the +100% EXP when its one of those days.
- Increased almost all skills max value so that they can be increased higher.
- LifeSteal has been adjusted to 0.6% instead of 1% per point.
- Replenish will proc every 12sec instead of every 10sec.
- PoisonStrike adjusted to 2% chance per point from 4%.
- Parry no longer requires 10 endurance.
- Deathblock proc chance changed to 1.75%/point from 3%/point.
- Disarm now works against monsters.
- Armor Penetration no longer requires strength making it better for mages to get it.
- Increased duration of spell Earthen Strength.
- Boosted protection spells so they give 1 AC for each 20Wisdom instead of 1 AC for each 25Wisdom.
- Boosted bless spells so they now give +1 HP per 5Wisdom instead of +1 HP per 8Wisdom.
- The magical chest on i2 and i4 now drops 50% more frequently.
- Upgrading an item is now always 50% success rate. The random formula has also been further improved.
- Daily quest rewards has been increased.
- Rebalanced Death spawntime+exp and Skeleton King drop rates.
- Island 2 ocean has been boosted with more bosses.
- Lernaean and Tonatiuh has been given much more EXP.
- Poison Sharpener now required 60Str instead of 65Str.
- Did some small balancing to monsters.
Other Improvements
- If you do not have leggings equipped and pick up a pair of leggings they will auto equip.
- Changed color of player HP Bar so that it stands out more. It will also render above everything so its never hidden.
- A new setting has been added to the option menu that hides the pet name/level.
- No longer sending messages when a player exits the game.
- The quest text for Quest 10 is now easier to understand.
- Info added when equipping a pet explaining how you see the stats of players pets.
- "Kill Monsters" daily quest can no longer include the Vanguard bosses.
- NPCs that set your spawn point can now be clicked to start a conversation.
- 3 new npcs added (on i1, i2 and i3) that give information about the keys you need to get to island 4.
- Improved some maps.
- Updated the EXP tutorial page.
- Added some extra security.
Changed files in this update