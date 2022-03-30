 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kakureza Library update for 30 March 2022

Update for 03/31/2022　Ver1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8468181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a call number bug

In the call number item of the search machine, there were 4 problems that the zero that should be at the beginning of the number was off, so it was fixed.

Changed files in this update

Kakureza Library Content Depot 1854291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.