Update for 03/31/2022　Ver1.0.3

Fixed a call number bug
In the call number item of the search machine, there were 4 problems that the zero that should be at the beginning of the number was off, so it was fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
In the call number item of the search machine, there were 4 problems that the zero that should be at the beginning of the number was off, so it was fixed.
Changed files in this update