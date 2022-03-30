 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 30 March 2022

0.763 EA-Update

Hey all Gore-seeking Zedhunters! Version 0.763 is out with a few fixes, changes and added stuff.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where you could "print" money by buying and selling grenades at P.U.G.S. This is now fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dude (Objective) wouldn't get targeted and receive damage by Zeds.
  • Torpedo's Double Jump Perk (How High Can You Go?) now works as intended. You can now double jump on multiplayer as a client.
  • Fixed a Perk issue.
  • Fixed an issue with the charging muzzle vfx on the DIY Zero-G Gun.
  • Fixed an issue that could occur when uncrouching while in the air.
  • Fixed an issue that happened when going into sliding and holding the Zoom buttom (RMB) and Sprint buttom at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue that happened when Pressing the slide button and Jump button exactly at the same time.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent Glitchface (boss) to shoot rockets in its second face.
  • Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.

Changes:

  • Further optimizations.
  • The initial Banana Bomb and X'ploding Kitten Shrapnel Device (the ones that explodes and spawns 5 smaller ones) now deal some damage as well upon explosion. Making it a more viable grenade option.

Added:

  • The chat is now saved between lobby-gameplay and Win/defeat-screen. Resets when leaving a game/returning to the Main menu.
  • A small text below the chat telling each other if someone is currently writing in the chatbox. (Like in messenger/Discord etc).

See you in Zedfest!

