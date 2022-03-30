0.763 EA-Update

Hey all Gore-seeking Zedhunters! Version 0.763 is out with a few fixes, changes and added stuff.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where you could "print" money by buying and selling grenades at P.U.G.S. This is now fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the Dude (Objective) wouldn't get targeted and receive damage by Zeds.
- Torpedo's Double Jump Perk (How High Can You Go?) now works as intended. You can now double jump on multiplayer as a client.
- Fixed a Perk issue.
- Fixed an issue with the charging muzzle vfx on the DIY Zero-G Gun.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when uncrouching while in the air.
- Fixed an issue that happened when going into sliding and holding the Zoom buttom (RMB) and Sprint buttom at the same time.
- Fixed an issue that happened when Pressing the slide button and Jump button exactly at the same time.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent Glitchface (boss) to shoot rockets in its second face.
- Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.
Changes:
- Further optimizations.
- The initial Banana Bomb and X'ploding Kitten Shrapnel Device (the ones that explodes and spawns 5 smaller ones) now deal some damage as well upon explosion. Making it a more viable grenade option.
Added:
- The chat is now saved between lobby-gameplay and Win/defeat-screen. Resets when leaving a game/returning to the Main menu.
- A small text below the chat telling each other if someone is currently writing in the chatbox. (Like in messenger/Discord etc).
See you in Zedfest!
