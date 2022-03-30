- Replace Crate Expectations with a new (simple) level, and add an eyedrop hint in the top-right of the UI.
- Enable extra decorative sound effects. Fun :)
- New zoom/scroll SFX.
- New reset profile & 'invalid' SFX.
- New 3D backgrounds for the last remaining two late-game areas.
- Make histograms bouncy and add a dashed line for your previous stats.
- Add a pointer to time controls after losing.
- Fix colour flipping in held groups not adding to the undo history.
- Fix flipping after rotating a held group.
- Fix 'B.F.' description.
Manufactoria 2022 update for 30 March 2022
Release 1.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
