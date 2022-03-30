 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Manufactoria 2022 update for 30 March 2022

Release 1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8468131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replace Crate Expectations with a new (simple) level, and add an eyedrop hint in the top-right of the UI.
  • Enable extra decorative sound effects. Fun :)
  • New zoom/scroll SFX.
  • New reset profile & 'invalid' SFX.
  • New 3D backgrounds for the last remaining two late-game areas.
  • Make histograms bouncy and add a dashed line for your previous stats.
  • Add a pointer to time controls after losing.
  • Fix colour flipping in held groups not adding to the undo history.
  • Fix flipping after rotating a held group.
  • Fix 'B.F.' description.

Changed files in this update

OS X Content Depot 1276071
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1276072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.