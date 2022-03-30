Publishing Milestone 7 - AI Improvement

Characters
- Behaviour (AI) for many different types of characters / creatures
- Behaviour (AI) for animals; rats, mice and crows.
- Improved some bird models.
- Alpha priest and viking skins for grave dwellers
- New skins for soul slivers
- Lots of new animations
- Implemented root motion in certain enemy attacks
- Placeholder weapons for NPC’s and enemies
Gameplay
- Upgraded abilities against enemies with more advanced interaction
- Upgraded equipment use / fighting
- Only runebound weapons are effective against ‘spirits’
- Upgraded punching to hit surfaces and be effective against creatures
- Working on improving the magic lock system
Effects
- Upgraded ability effects
- More developed surface effects
- Effects emitting from creatures and attack impacts
- Effects for magic locks
Audio
- Lots of new creature and animal sounds
- Various creature and combat related sound effects
Bugfixes
- Fixed issues with player health, not dying properly.
- Fixed a bug where the first level in the checkpoint menu wouldn’t load.
Changed files in this update