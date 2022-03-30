 Skip to content

The Fold: Ingression Playtest update for 30 March 2022

Publishing Milestone 7 - AI Improvement

Build 8467993

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Characters
  • Behaviour (AI) for many different types of characters / creatures
  • Behaviour (AI) for animals; rats, mice and crows.
  • Improved some bird models.
  • Alpha priest and viking skins for grave dwellers
  • New skins for soul slivers
  • Lots of new animations
  • Implemented root motion in certain enemy attacks
  • Placeholder weapons for NPC’s and enemies
Gameplay
  • Upgraded abilities against enemies with more advanced interaction
  • Upgraded equipment use / fighting
  • Only runebound weapons are effective against ‘spirits’
  • Upgraded punching to hit surfaces and be effective against creatures
  • Working on improving the magic lock system
Effects
  • Upgraded ability effects
  • More developed surface effects
  • Effects emitting from creatures and attack impacts
  • Effects for magic locks
Audio
  • Lots of new creature and animal sounds
  • Various creature and combat related sound effects
Bugfixes
  • Fixed issues with player health, not dying properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the first level in the checkpoint menu wouldn’t load.

