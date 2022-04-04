Patch 1.1: The Crime Spree Update
Hi, Rubber Bandits!
The Crime Spree Update is here!
The update includes:
Game Mode update:
Crime Spree is a new way of playing that features Heist, Brawl and FOUR additional new game modes! Vote on your favorite game mode between rounds and start playing!
💥Pork Pursuit - hold on to the piggy bank, and make sure nobody else gets it!
💥 Snack Attack - The cops have donuts. You need to steal them all!
💥 Carnage - Get the most knockouts on your friends and enemies!
💥 Dodge Bomb - Throw bombs at each other and don't blow up!
Update also includes:
- Voting screen: Vote on which game mode to play in between rounds of Crime Spree.
- Several matchmaking improvements, including ensuring servers are filled with active players
- General gameplay improvements
- Various bug fixes
Changed files in this update