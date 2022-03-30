 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 30 March 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.40 released!

Build 8467952

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Straight ones unlock at Building level 4  
Curved ones unlock at Building Level 8  

Wanderers  
Fix bug that prevented wanderers from joining npc kingdoms (from experimental)  

Prisoners  
Cells only constrain our prisoners (from experimental)  

Stone  
Fix bug that prevented texture from applying to some stone props (from experimental)  

Mod Support  
Add support for innate character abilities (from experimental)  
Fix reporting of skill used for crafted items (from experimental)```

