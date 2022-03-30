Babies have entered The WILDS!

CRITICAL INFORMATION
- All Data is being CLEARED upon startup of this update
BUG FIXES
- Combat: Deer no longer losing ability to attack
- Interactions: Floating interaction labels fixed
- Menus: Pause Screen now actually pauses game
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
- NEW: Family Menu where you can manage your pack and breed babies
- NEW: Babies! With a Male and Female animal in your pack you can now have babies using the "Breed" button
- NEW: Press 'U' to hide/show the gameplay UI (For easier screenshotting)
- NEW: Enemy and Mate crows now available
- SPAWNING: New CLUSTER style spawning will spawn in more realistic packs of animals consisting of babies and parents, or solo animals depending on species
- COMBAT: Attack timings are now dependent on the specific attacks animation length
- MOVEMENT: Bear now has a 'sharp turn' making its movement more dynamic, other animals to follow.
KNOWN ISSUES
- FLYING: AI still needs further improvement for the mates/enemies to move reliably/properly in flight.
