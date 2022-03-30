 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 30 March 2022

Babies have entered The WILDS!

Build 8467785

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CRITICAL INFORMATION

  • All Data is being CLEARED upon startup of this update

BUG FIXES

  • Combat: Deer no longer losing ability to attack
  • Interactions: Floating interaction labels fixed
  • Menus: Pause Screen now actually pauses game

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • NEW: Family Menu where you can manage your pack and breed babies
  • NEW: Babies! With a Male and Female animal in your pack you can now have babies using the "Breed" button
  • NEW: Press 'U' to hide/show the gameplay UI (For easier screenshotting)
  • NEW: Enemy and Mate crows now available
  • SPAWNING: New CLUSTER style spawning will spawn in more realistic packs of animals consisting of babies and parents, or solo animals depending on species
  • COMBAT: Attack timings are now dependent on the specific attacks animation length
  • MOVEMENT: Bear now has a 'sharp turn' making its movement more dynamic, other animals to follow.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • FLYING: AI still needs further improvement for the mates/enemies to move reliably/properly in flight.

