Hadean Tactics update for 30 March 2022

Patch 0.4.19

Patch 0.4.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Harpy Egg not hatching.
-- Fixed Omnislash interaction with Multistrike.
-- Added Speedrun mode option (display run time).
-- Changed Mana Drink, Mana Sip, and Small Potion card types to Talent.
-- Reworked Multistrike. Extra attacks will now be executed without animation.
-- Changed Mouseketeer's Mana regen from 8 to 14.

