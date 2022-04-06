 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister update for 6 April 2022

1.2.3 Patch notes

1.2.3 Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A brand new update is here for Battle Sister. Let’s dive in!

Noteworthy bug fixes:

  • MP: A bug was fixed where the end screen did not show if a player had left the game
  • MP: A blocker for the last wave in Cathedrum and Refinery has been fixed
  • MP: An issue with the lobby was fixed where disconnecting players were not removed from the instance.
  • We have fixed a few achievement triggers that weren’t working correctly.

Content Updates:

Language options are now available on Steam for French, German, Spain, Japanese and Korean (Properties -> Language)
We have added graphics options in the Settings menu for Steam

Thanks for all your support for Battle Sister - Hope you enjoy the new update!
Battle Sister Devs

