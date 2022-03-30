 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dragon Evo update for 30 March 2022

Early access update 0.9.810

Share · View all patches · Build 8467463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps!

We keep iterating over, and improving the in-game experience to make it more engaging and fun to play! In todays update we're introducing better visual indication of gold and action points spent and generated, and also introducing post-game statistics.

Changed / added

  • Action points counter are now treated identical to gold counter
  • Gold replenishment are now shown from the card that replenishes, as well as stealing, generating and using gold in general
  • Replenishment is now done on first turn, rather than when pressing ready. This further reduces the advantage of going first since you can no longer steal from the opponent before they've started.
  • Post-game statistics screen, showing you a selection of statistics

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Dragon Evo Linux Depot Depot 1808622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.