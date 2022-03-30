-
Goblin weapons don't continue triggering haptics on the controllers anymore after being dropped
-
Tweaked the grades based on your scores
-
Added a level progression bar to the level select to better highlight when which hammer, level and structure variant is unlocked
-
Changed the active ability button of the knuckles controllers from press on the thumbstick to the A button for better consistency
-
Fixed a bug where you could get stuck or not get any unlocks from a level up during the win screen
-
Added some loading screen tips
-
Increased XP by 10% gained from each mode
Now There Be Goblins update for 30 March 2022
Patch - 0.1.0.2 - Level Progression Screen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update