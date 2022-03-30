 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Now There Be Goblins update for 30 March 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.2 - Level Progression Screen

Share · View all patches · Build 8467432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Goblin weapons don't continue triggering haptics on the controllers anymore after being dropped

  • Tweaked the grades based on your scores

  • Added a level progression bar to the level select to better highlight when which hammer, level and structure variant is unlocked

  • Changed the active ability button of the knuckles controllers from press on the thumbstick to the A button for better consistency

  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck or not get any unlocks from a level up during the win screen

  • Added some loading screen tips

  • Increased XP by 10% gained from each mode

Changed files in this update

Now There Be Goblins Content Depot 1378471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.