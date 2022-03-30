English
New enemy: Plague Mushroom (They can be captured and turned into pets. They are specialized in poison.)
It's now possible to climb into the Quarantined Neighborhood through a breach on the fence.
Added fishing data in the Quarantined Neighborhood.
The Quarantined Neighborhood is not what it looks like from the outside. (Yes, let's blame the Veil again.)
New BGM for the inner area of the Quarantined Neighborhood.
简体中文
新敌人：瘟疫菇（可以捕捉并转化为宠物。它们对于投毒非常擅长。）
现在可以从被隔离的小区围墙上的一处缺口翻墙爬进去。
在被隔离的小区加入了钓鱼数据。
被隔离的小区内部的环境和外部观察到的不一致。（对，都是帷幕导致的。）
被隔离的小区内部区域加入了新的背景音乐。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 March 2022
Update, Version 20220330
English
Changed files in this update