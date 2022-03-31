 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 31 March 2022

Hotfix for Update 1.8 (1.8.0.3)

Build 8467224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Below are the details of what has been applied with this Hotfix.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented hunters from being able to sprint or crouch after being revived after a reconnect.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Y-Axis for controllers to not be affected by the “Turning Extra Strength” settings.
  • Fixed an issue where bundles were displaying a different price and discount amount that what was intended.
  • Fixed an issue that caused hunters to spin when opening the map while moving the mouse to the left.
  • Fixed a bug that caused active boosts to show as 0% while in the match.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the lobby event audio not play correctly.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the bundle page when an expired bundle was still visible.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Orwellian effigies that drop from the boss to fall through objects.

~Happy Hunting!

