 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GROUND BRANCH update for 30 March 2022

Build Update #35: Leaning vs. Running Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8467172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build ID: 8467172 (Client) / 8467193 (Dedicated Server)
Download size: 56 MB (Client) / 27 MB (Dedicated Server)
We have just pushed out another hotfix, this time for the leaning vs. running issue introduced in the V1032.1 patch.

  • Leaning will now (once again) take priority when activated during a run, and slow your character down to a walk while maintaining the lean.
  • When leaning while stationary or walking, starting a run will still cancel the lean.
  • This issue was most noticeable for players that use the "Always Run" option, as the default movement speed in that case — running — would prevent leaning unless the Run key was pressed in order to walk first.

While we wanted to include more fixes for the big remaining issues, those will still take a while for various reasons. As a result, we thought it was better to release this specific fix now rather than sit on it.

Changed files in this update

Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.