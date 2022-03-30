Build Update #35: Leaning vs. Running Hotfix

Build ID: 8467172 (Client) / 8467193 (Dedicated Server)
Download size: 56 MB (Client) / 27 MB (Dedicated Server)
We have just pushed out another hotfix, this time for the leaning vs. running issue introduced in the V1032.1 patch.
- Leaning will now (once again) take priority when activated during a run, and slow your character down to a walk while maintaining the lean.
- When leaning while stationary or walking, starting a run will still cancel the lean.
- This issue was most noticeable for players that use the "Always Run" option, as the default movement speed in that case — running — would prevent leaning unless the Run key was pressed in order to walk first.
While we wanted to include more fixes for the big remaining issues, those will still take a while for various reasons. As a result, we thought it was better to release this specific fix now rather than sit on it.
Changed files in this update