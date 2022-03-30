 Skip to content

Milling machine 3D update for 30 March 2022

Release 1.6

Release 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8467078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • new career products
  • 5 additional in-game languages

Fixed:

  • general bug fixes and improvements

