- Improved scripting support for mods
- Contract search failed email now suggests to improve relations with the client
- Disabled bankruptcy warning newspaper article for sandbox savegames that were started before before bankruptcy was enabled
- Fixed Self-managing perk interrupting work even when there's no need to assign people to a task
Office Management 101 update for 30 March 2022
Version 0.5.20
