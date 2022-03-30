 Skip to content

Office Management 101 update for 30 March 2022

Version 0.5.20

Version 0.5.20 · Build 8466947

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved scripting support for mods
  • Contract search failed email now suggests to improve relations with the client
  • Disabled bankruptcy warning newspaper article for sandbox savegames that were started before before bankruptcy was enabled
  • Fixed Self-managing perk interrupting work even when there's no need to assign people to a task

