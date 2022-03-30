 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 30 March 2022

SimFest and a new update REMOVING TIME LIMITS available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

From March 28 - April 4, we invite you to check out SimFest! There you can purchase our games on a big promotion! As well as on April 2 at 21:00 CEST you can see our broadcast on the main Simfest page.

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/simfest_hobby

We have also prepared an important new update and bugfixes. Changelog below:

Features:

  • Added new game mode - Relax mode! In this gamemode, time of the day flows as usual, but guests orders have time limits removed, allowing you to take your time and take everything at your own pace. When loading old save file, you will be prompted to choose whether you want to play the Classic Mode or the Relax Mode.
  • Skipping day ahead of time - after half a day has passed, you can choose to skip the rest of the day and cancel existing orders without penality, so experienced players can progress faster in the early game
  • Filtering recipes in laptop view and Custom Menu view by recipe name, ingredients or event type
  • Added pipette - new tool introduced in Shelter - to base kitchen and C&C
  • Clicking empty mop holder will summon the mop to it, clicking it again will pick the mop up

Bugfixes:

[Base]

  • Improved area of maneuver when using spices/liquids on products
  • Fixed bug causing end game view to not display awards earned during contests
  • Fixed products not changing their texture when applying heat
  • Fixed pouring sound not stopping after the jar/bottle is broken

[C&C]

  • Fixed bug causing dispensers hovers to display improper values when changing its content
  • Hashtags in C&C should be properly displayed across all languages in Special Orders and cake hovers
  • Fixed issues with scrollbar in certain interactions when recipe is pinned

Happy Cooking!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15066/Cooking_Simulator_Complete_Bundle/

