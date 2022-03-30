 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 30 March 2022

Escape Simulator Livestream (RESTREAM) - Special announcement and more!

THIS IS A RE-STREAM!

This livestream on Steam is to celebrate our participation in the SimFest event on Steam and also to talk about the HyperX & OMEN campaign we announced today.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1435790/view/3111431264448532984

In the stream we will cover:

  • Highlight the HyperX campaign. How the competition works, what people you can win!
  • Show the HyperX assets in-game
  • Explain the judging criteria
  • Q&A
  • If there's time left, play some of our favorite community rooms!

See you tonight!

Pine team <3

