Escape Simulator Livestream (RESTREAM) - Special announcement and more!

THIS IS A RE-STREAM!
This livestream on Steam is to celebrate our participation in the SimFest event on Steam and also to talk about the HyperX & OMEN campaign we announced today.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1435790/view/3111431264448532984
In the stream we will cover:
- Highlight the HyperX campaign. How the competition works, what people you can win!
- Show the HyperX assets in-game
- Explain the judging criteria
- Q&A
- If there's time left, play some of our favorite community rooms!
See you tonight!
Pine team <3
