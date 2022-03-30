 Skip to content

Lofty Quest update for 30 March 2022

3/30/2021 Achievement Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A few remaining achievements weren't being triggered correctly, and this morning's hotfix should address that! All achievements should (hopefully) be obtainable now. :)

Happy playing!

  • Devon

