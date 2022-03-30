Update 0.08 - New features and bugfix

Hi everyone,
This is a quick update that adds new features and fixes a few bugs.
Features
- Unlocked Research now shows detailed descriptions when you hover over them.
- Resource icons now have a tool tip that indicates the type of resource, e.g. wood, stone, iron, etc.
Bugs
- Improved the working of the sliders.
- Tool tips sometimes stayed behind when shortcut buttons were used, e.g. "R" for opening the Research window.
- The Cost Window sometimes stayed open when shortcut buttons were used, e.g. "P" for opening the Portal interface.
Till next update,
André
