Gem Rifts update for 30 March 2022

Update 0.08 - New features and bugfix

Update 0.08 - New features and bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8466474

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

This is a quick update that adds new features and fixes a few bugs.

Features
  • Unlocked Research now shows detailed descriptions when you hover over them.
  • Resource icons now have a tool tip that indicates the type of resource, e.g. wood, stone, iron, etc.
Bugs
  • Improved the working of the sliders.
  • Tool tips sometimes stayed behind when shortcut buttons were used, e.g. "R" for opening the Research window.
  • The Cost Window sometimes stayed open when shortcut buttons were used, e.g. "P" for opening the Portal interface.

Till next update,
André

