Update № 54 (0.4.14)

Knock-knock! In update 0.4.14, we’ve fixed a few annoying bugs reported by players.
Changes
- Animations on the class selection screen were updated.
- For the early access notification window, the "Do not show anymore" checkbox was added.
**
Bug fixes
**
- The “Helpless" buff is now correctly removed when a boss dies.
- Fixed Armadillo’s "Broken Barbs" buff: now he won’t ignore character’s Ward when inflicting the effect.
- The "Advance" skill can no longer be used on an Armadillo when it has "Break Barbs" intention.
- Millenis’s Creep no longer ignores Ward when inflicting Exposed.
- The "Headache" buff from Batu the Smart no longer ignores Ward.
- Shield Master's "Active Protection" now activates the "Advance" card.
- Fixed animation freezing when a unit is already dead.
- Fixed the disappearance of the “Call to Arms" card from the discard pile.
- Fixed impossibility of starting the game from some old saves.
- Fixed game functioning in Thailand region.
- Fixed damage display on the “Right-Hander " card.
- Added missing voiceover for Bjorn's travel notes.
- Fixed bugs for cards with the "Upon death of a unit" effect.
- Fixed bugs with missing voice acting in some travel notes.
Yours, Redboon team!
