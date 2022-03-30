 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 30 March 2022

Update № 54 (0.4.14)

Share · View all patches · Build 8466220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock! In update 0.4.14, we’ve fixed a few annoying bugs reported by players.

Changes

  • Animations on the class selection screen were updated.
  • For the early access notification window, the "Do not show anymore" checkbox was added.

**

Bug fixes

**

  • The “Helpless" buff is now correctly removed when a boss dies.
  • Fixed Armadillo’s "Broken Barbs" buff: now he won’t ignore character’s Ward when inflicting the effect.
  • The "Advance" skill can no longer be used on an Armadillo when it has "Break Barbs" intention.
  • Millenis’s Creep no longer ignores Ward when inflicting Exposed.
  • The "Headache" buff from Batu the Smart no longer ignores Ward.
  • Shield Master's "Active Protection" now activates the "Advance" card.
  • Fixed animation freezing when a unit is already dead.
  • Fixed the disappearance of the “Call to Arms" card from the discard pile.
  • Fixed impossibility of starting the game from some old saves.
  • Fixed game functioning in Thailand region.
  • Fixed damage display on the “Right-Hander " card.
  • Added missing voiceover for Bjorn's travel notes.
  • Fixed bugs for cards with the "Upon death of a unit" effect.
  • Fixed bugs with missing voice acting in some travel notes.

Yours, Redboon team!
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

