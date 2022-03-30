3/30 Update Noitce

Dear Detective,
The Mirror System is be updated. We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the detective simulation training!
Compensation will be issued in this update: Soul Coin x10000，Ancient Coins188，Double Experience Card3,Double Intimacy Card*3
【New Features】
- New Wraith - Dracula is online
Dracula is a vampire from the West, and his thirst for blood allows him to see the smell of blood left by the wounded agent, and to attack the agent more quickly. Being dependent on bats, he also has the ability to command bats. By using bats flexibly, you can continuously obtain the location information of the spy, and use the high mobility and vampire characteristics brought by the bat to quickly defeat the spy.
- Anniversary event benefits
Anniversary limited costume "Dancer - Dimensional Battle" is online, and you can get it for free after completing the mission of the anniversary event.
3.Add login password
Welfare function: Weekly free character update
Play Characters for Free This Week
Agent camp:Crow, Wind, Attacker, Reviver, Master, Seeker
Simulated Wraith camp: Imitator, Demon, Killer
【Function optimization】
- New Ghost: Dracula (obtaining method: Character Chest extraction，Ballet Pass)
- The one-year anniversary event of "Spirit Detective" is launched. Click "Anniversary Activity Tasks" in "Welfare" to see the details. You can get Dancer - Dimensional Battle limited costumes.
- New function: When trading in the trading line, the number of consumption points must be greater than the number of Soul Gems of the purchased item. Now you can see the amount of spirit stones you can use for trading in the trading line.
- New Wuqizhi in the team store - Wuque Nanfei (top), Peng Gang - Cyberpunk (bottom), Zhiqiu Yiye - Inspiration (shoes), Qin Qiang - Guochao·Pink Heart (hair), Jiahui-Intoxicated (Part 2)
- New on the mall: Anniversary bonus packs and some discounted apparels
- Lanruo Temple B joins the ranking mode
- The description of the team's activity this month has been changed, and the "support for top-ranked teams" has been deleted.
- This update will refresh the cumulative draw rewards and reset the cumulative draw times.
【Balance adjustment】
- Slightly reduced the acceleration effect and duration of the first skill of Simulating Wraith Xiao Zong
- Increased the casting time of Agent Nangong Yichen's main star skills
- Elemental energy fragments will not disappear in match mode now, and elemental energy fragments thrown by agents in ranked mode will disappear after 3 minutes
【New in the fitting room】
Treasure Box of Heaven's Choice: Little Spider-Spring Series
Theme Treasure Box: Nangong-Clear Water and Lotus Series
Mall: Dracula-Moonlight Castle Series, Spiritual Realm Booster Pack, Wraith Little Spider Special Pack, Lingtan Shangxiang Special Pack, Lingtan Ge Yongming Special Pack
- Adjustment of the number of map items and the balance of categories
- Adjusted the eye distribution of Lanruo Temple A on the map
- Modified the effect of Detective Auxiliary Star-Broken, and changed it to control effect to reduce the current cooldown of the main star skill by 20% after affecting the resentful spirit.
【BUG fix】
- Fixed the problem that the model behaved abnormally when simulating the Spider on the pyramid map
- Fixed the problem that Soul Gems displayed as 0 when buying Yi Rong Dan in the face pinching interface
- Fixed the problem that the skill position was abnormal when the simulated Mermaid 2 skill was cast near the door
- Fixed the problem that the skill position was abnormal when the simulated Devil 1 skill was cast near the door
- Fixed the problem that in the teaching level, you cannot exit after pressing the Tab key
- Fixed the problem that in the novice teaching, there is no last step in the teaching guide of the resentment teaching
- Fixed the problem that Succubi would not change back to the Human after simulating Succubi 3 skill to defeat the spirit detective in the werewolf killing mode
- Fixed the problem that when two Human went to Paladin's flying sword at the same time, one of the Human would be stuck out of the picture
- Fixed the problem that when Detective Queen used the main star to trap the Human at a distance and then pulled the Human back, the skill would not cool down
- Fixed the problem that the doll of Detective Shopkeeper would behave abnormally after being taken back by Xiao Zong
- Fixed the problem that in the Pyramid map, the Human fell under the thick door, and the Ghost could not eat the Human
- Fixed the problem that Detective Attacker was trapped by Mermaid Bubble after using the main star, and Attacker could attack the bubble inside
